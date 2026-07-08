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Strategic Litigation July 8, 2026 • 4:42 pm ET

Strategic Litigation Project Quarterly Newsletter: Responding to emerging crises

By Gissou Nia

The Strategic Litigation Project (SLP) has for years been working to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) accountable for human rights abuses and international crimes. Yet since the start of the year, the world has seen thousands of Iranian protestors killed in the streets by their own security forces, while being caught in the crossfire of war between the IRI and the United States and Israel. While all parties to the conflict have violated international human rights law and humanitarian law, civilians have borne the cost.

The SLP has ramped up its work in response. Over the past quarter, SLP and its Iranian partners have worked on the international stage to raise awareness of the massacres and urge diplomatic action. After supporting a group of Iranian survivors to file a novel legal complaint last year, SLP has explored new avenues to hold perpetrators accountable.

At the same time, the team has expanded its work on Syria, Ukraine, China, and Afghanistan, while its work with the campaign to end gender apartheid achieved a major milestone in April, when seven states included gender apartheid in their textual proposals for the draft Crimes Against Humanity Convention.

On behalf of the SLP team, I thank you for your continued support of our work. You can donate to support our projects at the link below.

Kind regards,

Staff

Gissou Nia

Director, Strategic Litigation Project

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Civil Society Corruption
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Pursuing justice for victims in Iran

Last December, the SLP supported a group of Iranian survivors and the Iran Human Rights Documentation Center to file a criminal complaint in Argentina for crimes against humanity committed by the IRI during the Woman, Life, Freedom protests. The complaint is the first in the world filed on behalf of victims against named perpetrators of the IRI for crimes against humanity committed during the 2022 protests. It calls on the Argentine court to investigate senior members of the IRI for the crimes against humanity of gender persecution, murder, torture, and other inhumane acts, and highlights the targeting of women protesters as a core element of the repression.

Since January, when the IRI orchestrated a massacre of Iranian protesters unparalleled in the nation’s recent history, Gissou Nia and the SLP have been at the forefront of efforts to urge international attention to these atrocities and accountability for those responsible. Central to these efforts has been Gissou’s participation in events on the international stage, including the January World Economic Forum in Davos, where Gissou organized a panel hosted by the Feminist Quotient called “Iran’s Fight for Freedom: An Uprising for Change.”

In February, Nia traveled to Geneva for the opening of the Human Rights Council session and met with permanent missions to coordinate a diplomatic walkout in response to the IRI’s massacre of protestors. Following their pressure campaign, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was scheduled to speak at the Council, was removed from the schedule.

In April, Nia was featured in a panel discussion organized by the Council on Foreign Relations, where she highlighted the need to support Iranian civilians most severely suffering the consequences of the ongoing war. Shortly after, Gissou traveled to Oslo to moderate a panel at the 2026 Oslo Freedom Forum on the next chapter in Iran.

Finally, amid the breadth of atrocities against Iranian citizens, worrying evidence began to emerge indicating that medical workers, health facilities, and patients were deliberately targeted by regime forces. Responding to this, the SLP has, in partnership with the Iran Digital Archive Coalition, begun rapid response documentation work, identifying attacks on medical workers, healthcare facilities, and injured protestors, preserving it for use in the ongoing and future accountability efforts that the SLP is broadly advocating for. 

Check it out

Gissou Nia moderates a panel entitled “Iran: The Next Chapter” at the 2026 Oslo Freedom Forum.

Gissou Nia is featured in the Council on Foreign Relations event, “After the Strikes: The Prospects in Iran.”

In the media

The Times May 4, 2026

Iran’s execution rate skyrockets

Gissou Nia interviewed on Times News
Sky News January 13, 2026

‘We have no idea’ the true death count figures in Iran as communications blackout continues

Gissou Nia interviewed by Sky News

Campaign to end gender apartheid

This year, the United Nations Sixth (Legal) Committee moved forward on preparations for the Crimes Against Humanity Convention (CAHC)—the first treaty of its kind to specifically target these atrocities. 

In partnership with the End Gender Apartheid Campaign, the SLP has supported the global movement to codify gender apartheid as a crime against humanity, including in the CAHC. In April, in a major step toward codification, seven states included gender apartheid in their textual proposals for amendment to the draft CAHC, making fourteen states that have broadly expressed support for codification in the treaty to date.

In the lead up to this milestone, SLP attended the first Preparatory Committee session for the CAHC and co-sponsored and participated in multiple events spotlighting the urgent imperative to recognize gender apartheid—including on the margins of International Law Week, Women, Peace, and Security Week, the ICC Assembly of States Parties, and the Commission on the Status of Women. As the clock ticks down to the second Preparatory Committee session in 2027, the SLP team will continue to work to build a broad coalition of states in support of this effort.

Read more

OpinioJuris January 28, 2026

Centering survivors: The imperative for inclusive justice in crimes against humanity treaty negotiations

UN negotiations for a first-ever global treaty on crimes against humanity are shutting out most survivors and civil society groups, since only ECOSOC-accredited organizations can take part, and accreditation is slow, political, and hard to secure. Survivors who have lived through gender apartheid and wartime sexual violence hold knowledge about these crimes that no one else can supply and cutting them out weakens the treaty’s legitimacy and its chances of reflecting a real gender-competent approach. The Preparatory Committee should use its upcoming decision on participation modalities to open real space for unaccredited civil society and survivor groups, taking into account the safety and access barriers many of them face.
Ms. Magazine February 3, 2026

Serious work begins to create a treaty on crimes against humanity

The absence of a dedicated treaty on crimes against humanity leaves survivors without clear paths to justice, even though these crimes have marked nearly every atrocity of the last eighty years. The UN General Assembly launched a four-year process to prepare for and negotiate a new global treaty to prevent and punish crimes against humanity by 2028, entering a fractured multilateral moment in which Russia and China are participating in the debate while the US has stayed silent. The treaty’s legitimacy depends on closing legal gaps, incorporating emerging norms like gender apartheid, and meaningfully including affected communities and civil society, making the Preparatory Committee’s decision to allow all stakeholders to participate in the process a crucial one.
OpinioJuris March 10, 2026

Taking stock of the proposal to codify gender apartheid in the crimes against humanity convention

As the Taliban entrenches gender-based oppression through new laws like the January 2026 Criminal Procedure Code, the UN’s first Preparatory Committee session for the CAHC took place, revealing growing—though not universal—support for codifying “gender apartheid” as a distinct crime, with twelve countries now on record expressing openness to the idea alongside numerous nongovernmental organizations and UN officials.

Advocating for a Syria Victims Fund

Over one year after the fall of the Assad regime, the SLP has continued to advocate for the establishment of a Syria Victims Fund (SVF). In partnership with Syrian civil society experts and advocates, the SLP has brought together key stakeholders—including International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism for Syria Head Robert Petit—to discuss options for justice and accountability for the decades of atrocities perpetrated by the Assad regime.

Central to these discussions is Syria’s draft Transitional Justice Law. In January, the SLP provided feedback on the law, incorporating recommendations from its SVF Working Group around reparations and the establishment of a victim compensation fund, as well as broader recommendations to ensure inclusive justice and conformity with international legal standards. As Syria continues to build a new government, the SLP will continue to push for a comprehensive transitional justice process in Syria that puts victims and survivors first.

Read more

Strategic Litigation Project Quarterly Newsletter: Responding to emerging crises

MENASource Dec 7, 2025

One year after Assad’s fall, here’s what’s needed to advance justice for Syrians

By Elise Baker and Ahmad Helmi

The second year of a post-Assad Syria requires structural reform, victim-centered leadership, and international reinforcement.
Democratic Transitions International Norms
Strategic Litigation Project Quarterly Newsletter: Responding to emerging crises

MENASource Dec 8, 2025

States shouldn’t waste the chance to establish a Syria Victims Fund

By Kate Springs, Celeste Kmiotek

A centralized fund would better support victims of international law violations in Syria, who face unique challenges.
Democratic Transitions International Norms

Pursuing accountability for Russia and its enablers

As Russia continues its offensive into Ukraine with little indication of cessation, the SLP has continued its work examining the complicity of third parties in Russia’s commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In October, the SLP and the International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) briefed the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, including its Joint Investigation Team for Ukraine, on the IRI’s provision of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, and how secondary liability for core international crimes could apply.

Continuing this work, the SLP has organized several events highlighting Russia’s enablers.

In March, the SLP held an event in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, IPHR, and C4ADS for the formal launch of the new report, “From Tehran to Kyiv: The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Role in Russia’s Drone War,” written by SLP Senior Staff Lawyer Celeste Kmiotek and partners at IPHR and C4ADS.

Panelists at “Holding enablers accountable: The Islamic Republic of Iran’s role in Russia’s drone war.”
Online Event Tue, March 31, 2026 • 10:00 am ET

Holding enablers accountable: The Islamic Republic of Iran’s role in Russia’s drone war

Panelists will discuss a new report investigating Iran’s role in Russia’s drone war.
Civil Society Conflict Crisis Management Iran

As the SLP’s Ukraine portfolio continues to grow, it has worked with new partners to examine various legal aspects of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. In December, the SLP joined a coalition of civil-society partners to host a conference at Georgetown University on Russian eliminationist rhetoric and the legal and political questions around the determination of genocide. The conference resulted in a white paper on the topic.

Public Event Wed, November 19, 2025 • 9:00 am ET

Intent to destroy: Confronting Russia’s campaign to erase Ukraine and its people

In this conference hosted by the Strategic Litigation Project and the Eurasia Center, experts will identify strategies to halt Russia’s campaign of atrocities against the Ukrainian people.
Civil Society Conflict Crisis Management Security & Defense

Finally, in June, the SLP and the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center hosted a virtual event on Russia’s predatory recruitment of foreign fighters for its war against Ukraine. Panelists discussed recent evidence of Moscow’s large-scale human trafficking operation and global autocratic reach, as documented in a new report by International Federation for Human Rights and Truth Hounds.

Online Event Fri, June 5, 2026 • 10:00 am ET

Russia’s illicit exploitation of foreign nationals for its war against Ukraine

The Eurasia Center and Strategic Litigation Project discuss Russia’s predatory recruitment of foreign fighters in its war against Ukraine.
Europe & Eurasia Human Rights Resilience & Society Russia

Read more

Dispatches April 15, 2026

The Islamic Republic of Iran should be held accountable for aiding Russia’s crimes against Ukraine

Iran must be held legally accountable for supplying Russia with the Shahed drones used to commit crimes against Ukrainian civilians, since evidence shows Iranian officials knowingly enabled these attacks through production, supply chains, and training. The ICC, domestic courts under universal jurisdiction, and targeted sanctions all offer viable paths to prosecute Iranian complicity and deter further drone proliferation.
Just Security March 30, 2026

Iranian officials’ legal liability in Russia’s drone war on Ukraine

Iran is not merely a supplier of drones to Russia, but also helped industrialize an atrocity, transferring blueprints, tech, and training that let Russia mass-produce Shahed drones and wage a deliberate campaign of civilian terror across Ukraine. That sustained, knowing support exposes Iranian officials to real accessorial liability under the Rome Statute, and the international community must stop treating those Iranian officials as peripheral enablers who escape accountability.
UkraineAlert December 2, 2025

Ukraine peace plan must not include amnesty for Russian war crimes

Trump’s proposed blanket amnesty for war crimes in the twenty-eight-point Ukraine peace plan would let Russia escape accountability and only deepen the Kremlin’s long-standing sense of impunity, encouraging further aggression. Genuine, lasting peace requires investigating and prosecuting Russian war crimes rather than trading justice away for a settlement.

Advocating for Uyghurs in Xinjiang and abroad

Led by SLP Senior Legal & Policy Advisor and China Lead Rayhan Asat, the SLP has continued to examine legal pathways to halt the ongoing atrocities perpetrated against Uyghur and other Turkic minority communities. This work took Rayhan to Geneva, where the SLP hosted an event on the sidelines of the sixty-first Session of the UN Human Rights Council on how the UN can respond to the ongoing arbitrary detention and transnational repression of Uyghurs.

In addition, Rayhan has sought to draw the world’s attention to China’s newly enacted authoritarian “ethnic unity” law, aimed at further stripping Uyghurs and minority groups of cultural identities. In March, she spoke at a panel event at the University of Pennsylvania’s Law School, “China’s Fraught Ethnic Future: Implications of the New Law on Ethnic Unity and Progress.” Furthermore, the SLP has continued to raise awareness and promote government action to urge the Chinese government to release her brother, Uyghur tech entrepreneur Ekpar Asat. In April, ten members of Congress issued a bipartisan statement, and in May, the US Senate unanimously passed a resolution calling on the president to secure his release, alongside four other political prisoners. The chairs of the Congressional Executive Commission on China have also pressed for his release.

Read more

Dispatches April 16, 2026

Dispatch from Geneva: Uyghur communities need cross-border protection from China’s ongoing atrocities

China doesn’t stop persecuting Uyghurs at its border; it pressures foreign governments like Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Egypt into arresting and forcibly repatriating those who fled, in direct violation of non-refoulement obligations under international law. Democratic states must respond with coordinated sanctions, visa restrictions, and sustained accountability mechanisms, or their silence will only embolden Beijing’s transnational repression.
The Washington Post May 4, 2026

America saw my brother was a rising star. Then China disappeared him.

Ekpar Asat vanished into Xinjiang’s detention system a decade ago, punished simply for accepting an invitation from Washington to visit the United States. Trump must name him directly to Xi at their summit, since only that kind of costly, personal pressure will make Beijing let him go.
The New York Times May 13, 2026

Uyghurs hope Trump returns to first-term toughness at summit

Trump once branded China’s Uyghur crackdown a genocide and sanctioned officials over it; now, his administration barely mentions Xinjiang. Advocates still hold out hope that Trump will personally name detained prisoners like Ekpar Asat and Gulshan Abbas to Xi, betting that his transactional dealmaking—however unconventional—could succeed where quieter diplomacy has stalled.

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Image: Gold leaf statue of Lady Justice (Justitia) adorns the Old Civil Registry building at the Burg Square in the city of Bruges (Brugge) in Belgium, Europe. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto)