The latest on Ukraine and other diplomatic efforts

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in a telephone call on Sunday to press for an end to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan told Putin that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions should be brokered in order to begin a lasting peace process, his office said in a statement. During the call, the two leaders agreed that the next round of peace committee talks between Ukraine and Russia would be held in Istanbul. On Thursday, Erdogan called on Putin to make an “honourable exit” from the war in Ukraine, announcing plans to further mediate.