Turkey news roundup – Developments in Afghanistan and regional relations

The Taliban have asked Turkey for technical help to run Kabul airport after the departure of foreign forces but insist that Ankara’s military also withdraw fully by the end-August deadline, two Turkish officials told Reuters. Turkey has said for months that it could keep a presence at the airport if requested and had been in talks with the US since June before the rapid Taliban advance changed the landscape. After the Taliban seized control of the country Turkey offered technical and security assistance at the airport. Talks with the Taliban on the issue were ongoing and, in the meantime, preparations for a troop withdrawal had been completed, he said. It was unclear whether Turkey would agree to give technical assistance if its troops were not there to provide security.