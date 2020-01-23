Turkey news roundup – Jan. 23, 2020

World leaders met in Berlin on Sunday for talks on Libya and pledged to work towards on establishing a “permanent ceasefire” in the war-torn country. Libya’s government of national accord (GNA) has recently received support from Turkey while its adverary, General Khalifa Haftar has been supported by Russia, the UAE and Egypt. The meeting in Berlin was attended by leaders and representatives from Turkey, Russia, the United Kingdon the UAE, Egypt, the United States, France, Germany, Algeria, Congo and the UN.