Turkey news roundup – Jan. 23, 2020

Below is a selection of articles on Turkey we have been following, covering the most important issues over the past week.
Libya
Al Jazeera: After the Berlin summit, what’s next for Libya?
World leaders met in Berlin on Sunday for talks on Libya and pledged to work towards on establishing a “permanent ceasefire” in the war-torn country. Libya’s government of national accord (GNA) has recently received support from Turkey while its adverary, General Khalifa Haftar has been supported by Russia, the UAE and Egypt. The meeting in Berlin was attended by leaders and representatives from Turkey, Russia, the United Kingdon the UAE, Egypt, the United States, France, Germany, Algeria, Congo and the UN.
Reuters: Erdogan says Turkey starting troop deployment to Libya
Last Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey had begun sending troops to Libya in support of the embattled Government of National Accord (GNA). • Erdogan said that Turkey would use all of its diplomatic and military means to ensure stability in the country and the continuation of the GNA, led by Fayez al-Serraj’s.
Syria
Daily Sabah: At least 38 people killed in Syria’s Idlib since Assad regime broke cease-fire
A Syrian civil defense group on Tuesday said that at least 38 people, including 10 children have been killed in Idlib as a result of ceasefire violations in support of the Assad regime. Around 31,000 people have been displaced due to Russian and regime airstrikes in spite of the ceasefire announced six days ago which was brokered by Russia and Turkey.Read More
Cyprus
Anadolu Agency: UN warns of ‘growing skepticism’ over Cyprus deal
UN Special Envoy for Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar on Monday warned of “growing skepticism” from both sides of the island towards the diplomatic effort to reach a comprehensive peace deal. Nevertheless, Spehar praised the progress made during a meeting between the leaders of North and South Cyprus with the Secretary General of the United Nations in Berlin last November. The latest round of high level talks to reach a settlement petered out in 2017.Read More
The Atlantic Council in Turkey promotes dialogue through research and programming addressing critical issues around energy, economics, migration, and security.