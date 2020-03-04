Turkey news roundup – March. 3, 2020

Former European Parliament Turkey Rapporteur Kati Piri on Twitter criticized the EU for not fulfilling its pledges under the 2016 EU-Turkey refugee deal. Piri noted that that visa requirements for Turkish citizens had not been lifted, the Customs Union had not been upgraded and new accession chapters had not been opened, as stipulated by the deal, while only 25,000 refugees have been resettled in the EU. On the other hand, Turkey was largely successful in stopping the flow of migrants into Europe.