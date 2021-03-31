Turkey weekly news roundup – April 31, 2021

According to Simone Kaslowski, who was re-elected as President of TUSIAD on March 30, Turkey, in one of the region’s most affected by climate change, green transformation is not considered as a choice but a requirement. He further stated that the fate of the future started to be clear with the pandemic, adding that the costs of climate change and environmental damage are being set. He added that the Green Deal inaugurated by the EU is the roadmap of the future, saying that some believe that if we not pass to create a green economy on a global scale, the world may not survive this century.