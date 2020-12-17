Turkey weekly news roundup – December 17, 2020

Turkish officials denounced a US decision to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. The Ministry of Defense and Foreign Affairs both condemned the decision, as did Vice President Fuat Oktay and and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın, saying that the decision goes against the spirit of the alliance and would not stop Turkey taking steps to bolster its defense industry and capabilities. In somewhat conciliatory remarks, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin added that “despite the narrow and hostile agenda of some circles in the U.S. against Turkey, we believe that this issue can be resolved through political negotiations and technical expertise”.