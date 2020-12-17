Turkey weekly news roundup – December 17, 2020

Below is a selection of articles on Turkey we have been following, covering the most important issues over the past week.
US sanctions Turkey
Al Jazeera: US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian S-400 defence missiles
US President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday imposed sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, setting the stage for a further confrontation between the two nations as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. The US sanctions target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, the country’s military procurement agency, its chief Ismail Demir and three other senior officials. The penalties block any assets the four officials may have in US jurisdictions and bar their entry into the US. They also include a ban on most export licenses, loans and credits to the agency.
Reuters: Even after S-400 sanctions, U.S. hopes for resolution with Turkey
The U.S. State Department said on Monday it hoped it will be possible to find a resolution to NATO ally Turkey’s decision to buy the S-400 air defense system from Russia, which led the United States to impose sanctions on Turkey. “This decision left us no alternative,” Christopher Ford, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation told reporters on a conference call. “We hope that the Turkish government will be willing to engage with us in trying to find a resolution to this.”
Turkey’s response
Anadolu Agency: Turkey strongly rejects US sanctions decision
Turkish officials denounced a US decision to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. The Ministry of Defense and Foreign Affairs both condemned the decision, as did Vice President Fuat Oktay and and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın, saying that the decision goes against the spirit of the alliance and would not stop Turkey taking steps to bolster its defense industry and capabilities. In somewhat conciliatory remarks, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin added that “despite the narrow and hostile agenda of some circles in the U.S. against Turkey, we believe that this issue can be resolved through political negotiations and technical expertise”.
Reuters: U.S. sanctions spark rare show of unity in Turkey’s parliament
Turkey’s parliament showed rare near unity on Tuesday in condemning U.S. sanctions over its procurement of Russian defense systems, saying in a statement that the country will not hesitate to protect itself in the face of threats. The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Iyi Party joined the ruling AK Party and its MHP allies to sign the declaration.
NATO response
Hürriyet Daily News: NATO urges ‘positive solution’ after US sanctions Turkey
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Dec. 15 urged the US and Turkey to find a “positive solution” after the U.S. decided to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems, adding that he regretted “that we are in a situation where NATO allies have to impose sanctions on each other”.Read More
