Turkey weekly news roundup – January 29, 2020

In his nomination hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 19, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of state Antony Blinken accused NATO member Turkey of not acting like an ally and said Washington would review if further sanctions are required on Ankara over its acquisition of a Russian air defense system. “Turkey is an ally, that in many ways… is not acting as an ally should and this is a very, very significant challenge for us and we’re very clear-eyed about it,” Blinken said.