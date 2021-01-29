Turkey weekly news roundup – January 29, 2020

Below is a selection of articles on Turkey we have been following, covering the most important issues over the past week.
US-Turkey relations
Reuters: U.S. secretary of state nominee Blinken says Turkey not acting like an ally
In his nomination hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 19, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of state Antony Blinken accused NATO member Turkey of not acting like an ally and said Washington would review if further sanctions are required on Ankara over its acquisition of a Russian air defense system. “Turkey is an ally, that in many ways… is not acting as an ally should and this is a very, very significant challenge for us and we’re very clear-eyed about it,” Blinken said.
Anadolu Agency: Biden team wants better ties: Turkish official
On January 11, a week and a half prior to Biden’s inauguration, Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk that their contacts with the transition team so far had been very positive. “They say they want to develop good relations with Turkey and turn a new page,” Kalin added.
EU-Turkey relations
Al Jazeera: EU, Turkey to work on improving relations after tumultuous 2020
The European Union and Turkey have pressed each other to take concrete steps in order to improve relations long strained by disagreements over a number of issues including energy and migration. “We have seen an improvement in the overall atmosphere,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday as he welcomed Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Brussels for talks on January 21. The improved tone between the two sides follows a video conference between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on January 9 with both stressing the importance of the bilateral relationship.
Anadolu Agency: EU, Turkey to work on new roadmap: Top Turkish diplomat
On January 22nd, Turkish Foreign Minister told reporters that Turkey and the EU agreed to work on a roadmap for enhancing relations following a two day working visit to Brussels. Cavusoğlu said “2020 was a problematic year” for relations between Turkey and the EU but a more positive dialogue has developed since the EU leaders’ meeting in December. The presidents of the European Council and Commission will visit Turkey upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation for talks on Turkey-EU relations, Cavusoğlu added.
East Med Dialogue
Reuters: Turkey-Greece talks held in ‘very positive’ atmosphere, Ankara says
Bilateral talks between Turkey and Greece to resolve long-standing maritime disputes, which resumed on Monday after a five-year hiatus, marked by heightened tensions in the second half of 2020, were held in a “very positive” atmosphere, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.
Hürriyet Daily News: EU, US welcome resumption of talks between Turkey, Greece
The US and EU welcomed the first round of talks between Greece and Turkey in nearly five years intended to resolve energy and maritime disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean. State Department Spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter “The United States welcomes the resumption of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey in Istanbul today and the commitment of both governments to this process”. Meanwhile, in a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called the restarted exploratory talks “an important step” towards “advancing and consolidating our dialogue and cooperation.”
Middle East Eye: EU delays Turkey sanctions over positive talks with Greece
Last December, EU leaders approved additional sanctions on Turkey but conciliatory steps taken by Turkey including withdrawing its seismic research ships, and making high-level visits to Brussels, reiterating Ankara’s willingness to join the union and open a new page convinced leaders to hold off for now.
