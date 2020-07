According to US Defense officials, the Pentagon will continue to source key F-35 components from Turkish defense contractors through 2022,. Although Turkey was officially kicked out of the F-35 program last year a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement that a decision was made late last year “to honor existing contractual arrangements, and accept delivery of parts that were already on contract” with the goal to “avoid costly, disruptive, and wasteful contract terminations”. The 2022 date was mentioned in a report on the F-35 by the Government Accountability Office in May which included a discussion about the program’s use of Turkish parts.