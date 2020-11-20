Turkey weekly news roundup – November 20, 2020

On Thursday, Turkey’s central bank raised its key interest rate by 475 basis points to 15 percent and pledged to remain tough on inflation. The move is in line with expectations following the appointment of a new central bank governor and Minister of Treasury and Finance with the last two weeks. The lira has recovered much of the value it lost vis-a-vis the dollar since the summer on the expectation of a more traditional monetary policy.
Turkey will make structural reforms to improve the investment climate for domestic and international entrepreneurs, the country’s recently appointed treasury and finance minister Lutfi Elvan said on November 17 in front of the Grand National Assembly. Elvan also said that the country will provide price stability, protect fiscal discipline, increase coordination between monetary and fiscal policies and enhance the investment climate.
On November 10, one week after the US election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined the ranks of world leaders to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Erdoğan said in a statement that the Turkish government is “determin[ed] to work closely with the U.S. Administration” in the days ahead.
This Tuesday, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan announced that the government will impose tighter measures to respond to surging numbers of coronavirus patients and impose partial lockdowns at weekends across the country. Erdogan also said all schools will remain closed and continue online education until the year-end and all restaurants and cafes will only offer a delivery service.
