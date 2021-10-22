Atlantic Council’s Red de Apoyo launches #VenezuelaNecesitaAcuerdos campaign

The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America’s Center organized a local and international women’s network – Red de Apoyo – consisting of more than sixty Venezuelan women leaders in politics and civil society, to intensify efforts for a negotiated solution to the political crisis.
#VenezuelaNecesitaAcuerdos Campaign Objectives and Impact
The Red de Apoyo launched their first campaign in October using the hashtag #Venezuela NecesitaAcuerdos, which translates to Venezuela needs accords. The campaign aimed to raise awareness on the importance of promoting a negotiated solution to address Venezuela’s political and humanitarian crisis, which disproportionately affects Venezuelan women.
#VenezuelaNecesitaAcuerdos was trending at number five on Venezuelan Twitter and over 5,000 related tweets reached over 10.5 million individuals. Influential figures that promoted the campaign included Ast Secretary Brian Nichols, Venezuelan actress Catherine Fulop (1.6M followers), and Henrique Capriles (7.1M followers). Beyond Venezuela and the US, the campaign was promoted in Colombia, Italy, Argentina, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Costa Rica, and Peru, among other countries.
Further reading
Tue, Jul 21, 2020
Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center
Annual Report By
Shaping understanding of Latin America’s global importance.
Wed, Mar 31, 2021
How the Maduro regime’s intensifying crackdown is harming women
New Atlanticist By Cristina Guevara
Including women and women’s civil-society groups in peacebuilding efforts is essential to strengthening and advancing a more inclusive and diverse—and, ultimately, successful—approach to rebuilding Venezuela’s democratic institutions.
Thu, Mar 5, 2020
Venezuelan women: The unseen victims of the humanitarian crisis
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion By
Although gender inequality is not a novel issue in Latin America and especially not in Venezuela, the current humanitarian crisis has made women more vulnerable financially, politically, and socially, and made sexual violence and discrimination commonplace. According to a recent report by Venezuelan non-profit organization Center for Peace and Justice (CEPAZ), the crisis has increased women’s vulnerability through the lack of governance and weakened institutions, impoverishment, lack of access to food and medicine, and the rising forced migration, among other factors.