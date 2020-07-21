Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center Annual Report by The Atlantic Council Image: Demonstrators holding Chilean, Argentinian and Colombian flags take part in a protest in Bogota, Colombia December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Shaping understanding of Latin America’s global importance.

The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center broadens understanding of regional transformations through high-impact work that shapes the conversation among policy makers, the business community, and civil society. The center focuses on Latin America’s strategic role in a global context with a priority on pressing political, economic, and social issues that will define the trajectory of the region.

Description of 2019 work

The year 2019 was one of transformation for Latin America. New governments entered into office in Brazil, Argentina, El Salvador, and Panama. In parallel, tens of thousands of citizens across the continent took to the streets to advocate for change in Colombia, Chile, and beyond. In a year of transition, the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center doubled down on its mission to work with partners and allies to provide certainty amid uncertainty and to highlight the opportunities Latin America holds for the United States and the world.

With the crisis in Venezuela persisting, the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center accelerated its efforts to support a peaceful transition to democracy. As Juan Guaidó was elected president of the National Assembly, the center hosted him to discuss his plans for the country and convened policy makers from nine countries for a PeaceGame with Foreign Policy magazine to align innovative solutions to the crisis.

Image: President of Colombia Iván Duque.

In Colombia, the center launched phase two of its US-Colombia Task Force, led by Senators Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), the findings of which were presented to President Iván Duque.

Founded by Adrienne Arsht and chaired by HSBC’s Gerardo Mato, the center also launched the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center Advisory Council, which includes US and regional public and private-sector leaders, former presidents, artists, governors, and others to harness opportunities for collaboration.

Over twelve months, the center hosted over seventy-five events, garnered over 1,400 media hits, produced ten reports, and provided expertise in briefings and meetings with the US Congress, the US administration, and regional governments.

Preview of 2020 work

In 2020, ahead of key elections in the United States and in the region, the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Centre will look toward solidifying its role in harnessing economic and political opportunities to deepen US-Latin American relations and Latin American relations with other regions of the world.

With the United States-Mexico- Canada Agreement’s passage complete, the center will analyze opportunities to harness the agreement’s potential.

In Central America, the center will advance momentum to help secure the livelihoods of those who face daily violence and remote economic opportunity.

Seizing on economic synergies and progress, the center will provide a renewed vision and innovative recommendations for strengthening US-Brazil trade and investment, in partnership with US and Brazilian policy makers and the private sector.

In Venezuela, the center will build on new ways to work toward a democratic transition by supporting democratic actors and countering disinformation, in partnership with the Digital Forensic Research Lab.

The center will also deepen its support of the US-Colombia partnership– critical as Venezuelan migration flows continue to accelerate–through efforts to strengthen investment and build the infrastructure needed to integrate local markets into the broader economy.

Through it all, China remains a major influence in Latin America. As the Asian giant deepens engagement and investment across the region, the center will closely follow how China may shape opportunities and perspectives in the hemisphere.

