Baltic Sea Security Conference 2021
The fourth international Baltic Sea Security Conference (BSSC) on October 5-6, 2021, organized by the Atlantic Council Northern Europe Office in cooperation with the Swedish Armed Forces, took place with a new 2021-2025 Swedish Total Defence strategy in place. The BSSC was thus a timely platform for representatives of the Nordic and Baltic states, Germany, France, the UK, Netherlands, United States, and NATO to discuss the strategic outlook and shared challenges in Northern Europe. Against the backdrop of increased global great-power competition, restoring transatlantic ties and deepening European defense cooperation was of central concern.

