Anahita Thoms heads Baker McKenzie’s International Trade Practice in Germany and is a member of the EMEA Steering Committee for Compliance & Investigations. Anahita is Global Lead Sustainability Partner for Baker McKenzie’s Industrials, Manufacturing and Transportation Industry Group and a member of the ABA International Human Rights Steering Committee. She also served for three consecutive term as Co-chair of the Export Controls and Economic Sanctions Committee of the ABA. Anahita has won various accolades for her work, including 100 Most Influential Women in German Business (manager magazine), International Trade Lawyer of the Year (Germany) at the 2020 ILO Client Choice Awards, Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, Capital 40 under 40, International Trade Lawyer (New York) at the 2016 ILO Client Choice Awards.