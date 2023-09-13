Andrea Wong conducts macroeconomic research at PGIM Fixed Income, where she’s responsible for connecting the dots between global macro trends and analyzing their impact on asset prices. Before joining PGIM, Ms. Wong served as a trader on the open market desk of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where she helped manage the Fed’s Treasury holdings, briefed policymakers on notable market developments, and was responsible for understanding global capital flows and its impact on short-term liquidity and Treasury market functioning. Ms. Wong started her career as a journalist for Bloomberg, covering macroeconomics and the central bank policies of China and Taiwan. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Ms. Wong graduated from Hong Kong Baptist University and has an MBA from Columbia University, where she was a Knight Bagehot Fellow.