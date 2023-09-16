Candace Kelly is the Chief Legal Officer of the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world’s financial infrastructure. She leads SDF’s legal team, that is responsible for all of SDF’s legal affairs and the policy team that is focused on bridging the gap between the public and private sectors, fostering dialogue and growing partnerships with global regulators and policymakers.