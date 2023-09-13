Christian Sewing has been a member of the Management Board since January 1, 2015 and Chief Executive Officer since April 2018. On May 1, 2021 he took on additional responsibility for Human Resources. Before that, he was also responsible for the Corporate Bank and the Investment Bank.

He joined Deutsche Bank in 1989. From January until June 2015, he was responsible on the Management Board for Legal, Incident Management Group and Group Audit, and assumed responsibility for Deutsche Bank’s Private & Commercial Bank (including Postbank) between July 2015 and April 2018. He was Head of Group Audit from June 2013 to December 2014, prior to which he held a number of management positions in Risk. From 2012 to 2013, he was Deputy Chief Risk Officer. From 2010 to 2012, he served as the Bank’s Chief Credit Officer. He has worked in Frankfurt, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Toronto.

From 2005 until 2007, Christian Sewing was a member of the Management Board of Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank.

Before graduating with a diploma from the Bankakademie Bielefeld and Hamburg, Christian Sewing completed a bank apprenticeship at Deutsche Bank in 1989.