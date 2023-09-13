Christoph Denk is the Managing Director for Policy Strategy and Delivery at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).



Dr Denk, a German national, joined the EBRD in 2010. He served as Director of the President’s Office for two EBRD Presidents and managed the Bank’s operations in Albania as Head of Office before returning to Headquarters to lead teams in London and Brussels on Country Strategies, Results Management and EU Affairs. Prior to joining the EBRD, Dr Denk worked in the European Department of the German Federal Ministry of Finance and, during the global financial crisis, at the International Monetary Fund.

Dr Denk holds a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) from the Harvard Kennedy School and a doctorate in banking and finance from the University of St. Gallen, where he also worked as a Research Associate at the Swiss Institute of Banking and Finance.