Daleep Singh serves as Chief Global Economist at Prudential Global Investment Management, where he is responsible for the oversight of the firm’s economic research team, leading the formulation of the global macroeconomic outlook across developed and emerging economies, analyzing key structural shifts, and synthesizing the implications for global interest rate, currency, sovereign, and credit markets. He is also a member of the senior investment team and provides thought leadership on global policy and macroeconomic trends.

Prior to joining PGIM in 2022, Daleep served as Deputy National Security Advisor for international economics and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council for the Biden Administration. In this capacity, Daleep coordinated the Administration’s policymaking process for a range of issues at the intersection of economic policy and national security, including economic statecraft, supply chain resilience, innovation policy, infrastructure finance, digital assets, global health security, and climate finance. As the U.S. Sherpa to the G7 and G20, he also acted as President Biden’s representative in major international fora. Previously, Mr. Singh was Executive Vice President and Head of the Markets Group at the New York Federal Reserve, where he led the implementation for most of the Fed’s emergency facilities launched during the pandemic.

Earlier in his career, Singh served as an acting assistant secretary for financial markets at the Treasury Department during the Obama-Biden Administration, as well as a deputy assistant secretary for international affairs. Before and after his time in government roles, Mr. Singh held positions in the private sector and academia, including when he taught a popular graduate course on geoeconomic strategy. Daleep holds a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and graduate degrees from MIT and Harvard University, with a focus on international economics.