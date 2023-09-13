Dārta Tentere is a Policy Advisor to the EU’s Sanctions Envoy, Mr. David O’Sullivan. Prior to that, she worked as a policy officer coordinating the work on Russia sanctions in the Sanctions Unit of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union (DG FISMA). She was previously a member of the cabinet of Commissioner Mairead McGuinness where she was in charge of sanctions and sustainable finance. Prior to that she has worked as a policy and legal officer in different services of the European Commission and as a legal advisor, mainly in the field of EU law. She is a lawyer by training.