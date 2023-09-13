David Lim is Co-Director for the US Department of Justice’s Task Force KleptoCapture (“TFKC”), an interagency law enforcement task force dedicated to enforcing the sweeping economic sanctions, export restrictions and economic countermeasures that the United States imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In that role, David oversees the investigation and prosecution of violations of US sanctions and export control laws, and supervises the task force’s efforts to seize and forfeit the assets of individuals and entities who violate US law. Prior to this role, David served as National Coordinator of the Disruptive Technology Strike Force, a joint venture between the US Departments of Justice and Commerce to enforce US laws protecting US advanced technologies. As National Coordinator, David oversaw the operations of fourteen strike cells charged with investigating the unlawful acquisition of sensitive US technology by hostile nation-state actors.