Chief Technology Officer
GE Gas Power EMEA
As the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Aba leads the organization’s decarbonization strategy on low carbon fuels and advanced carbon capture technologies in collaboration with our utilities and industrial customers, as well as other stakeholders. He also leads various engineering teams in product service, application and requisition, repair, performance, project engineering, new product innovations (NPI), and plant solutions, across the pole.
Aba began his career with GE as a Senior Mechanical Engineer at GE Global Research in Niskayuna, New York in 1999. He moved into progressively senior leadership roles, most recently holding the position of CTO of GE Gas Power MENA and South Asia, before moving into his current expanded role in 2021.
Aba has worked on a variety of technologies in oil and gas, power systems, wind turbines, medical systems, and aviation, and has 28 US patents in various fields of technology.
Aba received his Master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Colorado State University in 1996 and a PhD from Cornell University in 2001.
