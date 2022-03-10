As the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Aba leads the organization’s decarbonization strategy on low carbon fuels and advanced carbon capture technologies in collaboration with our utilities and industrial customers, as well as other stakeholders. He also leads various engineering teams in product service, application and requisition, repair, performance, project engineering, new product innovations (NPI), and plant solutions, across the pole.

Aba began his career with GE as a Senior Mechanical Engineer at GE Global Research in Niskayuna, New York in 1999. He moved into progressively senior leadership roles, most recently holding the position of CTO of GE Gas Power MENA and South Asia, before moving into his current expanded role in 2021.