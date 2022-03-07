Chief Executive Officer, ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

Dr. Adel Chaouch is currently President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of ShaMaran, a Lundin Group company. ShaMaran is a Canadian independent E&P company listed on the Toronto TSX Venture Exchange and the Swedish NASDAQ Stockholm First North Exchange with a focus on the Middle East through its interest in the world-class asset Atrush and soon an interest in Sarsang, currently producing in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Dr. Chaouch previously headed Marathon Oil Company’s interests in the MENA region. He presided over Marathon Oil Kurdistan, a business that he has been overseeing since 2011, and has matured them with a number of successful oil as well as significant gas exploration discoveries, sanction of development plans, early exploitation; and commercialization of oil production. He was the chairman of the consortium of private owners for the Waha operating company in Libya, the largest concession representing the third of Libya’s daily production.

He was also instrumental in the creation of a gas hub in Equatorial Guinea to bring natural gas from adjacent fields into Marathon’s gas processing facilities on Bioko Island, augmenting the production of light crude and LNG; and directed the opportunity team that successfully re-entered Gabon through operated and non-operated interests in deep water exploration off the Gulf of Guinea.

Dr. Chaouch was previously the director of CSR/ESG for Marathon’s worldwide activities. Dr. Chaouch was responsible for the development and execution of the company risk mitigation strategies for current and planned ventures.

He was previously the Sustainable Growth Manager for Marathon Central Africa Operations based in Equatorial Guinea. He was associated with several developments in the Oil & Gas sector of Equatorial Guinea since 1998, including the development and project management of the methanol and gas production facilities.

Prior to working with Marathon Oil Company, he held technical and managerial positions of increasing responsibilities with research, consulting and EPC companies. He worked as division manager with Raytheon E&C Company on major projects, mostly in the oil and gas sector, infrastructure development, heavy industry facilities, energy projects such as refineries, power generation facilities and pipelines, in the Americas, Caribbean, Europe, Africa and South East Asia.

Dr. Chaouch completed his undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Physics at Saint-Louis College, Paris, France in 1990, prior to earning simultaneous masters’ degrees in Engineering from Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas and from the E.S.T.P., Paris, in 1991. He also earned a Ph.D. in Engineering with emphasis on deep water offshore structures in 1994 from Texas A&M University.

He is board registered as a Professional Engineer in the State of Texas. He is a member of the American Society of Petroleum Engineers, the American Society of Civil Engineers, and is listed in the Who’s Who of International Professionals and the national Who’s Who register of executives. He is also a board director of the Bilateral chamber of Commerce, and previously director of the board of Ophir Energy.

