Aida Sitdikova is the director of Energy and Natural Resources for Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia at the EBRD. Ms. Sitdikova has over 20 years of experience in emerging markets with both the private and public sectors and leading complex financings involving debt, equity, syndications, and policy dialogue with governments. The EBRD is a major investor in the Eurasian energy sector where Ms. Sitdikova has led projects with a specific focus on renewables and energy infrastructure. Under Aida’s leadership, the team has grown into a major player in the energy sectors of Kazakhstan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, with an annual volume of investments over EUR650 million and portfolio of EUR3.3 billion. She spearheads policy engagement with the respective governments in the areas of renewables, cost reflective tariffs, and commercialization of regulated sectors, gender, and inclusion. Prior to joining the Bank in 2001, Ms. Sitdikova worked in private equity. She holds an MBA in International Finance from Thunderbird, the American Graduate School of International Management, and a CFA designation.