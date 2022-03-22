Senior Advisor to Minister, Acting Director General for Technical Affairs, Ministry of Natural Resources, Kurdistan Regional Government-Iraq
Dr. Baroz Aziz is a Senior advisor at the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kurdistan Regional Government-Iraq. He currently occupies the positions of Acting Director General for Technical Affairs and Acting Director of Health-Safety and Environment at the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Prior to joining Ministry of Natural Resources, Dr. Baroz Aziz worked as head of Natural Resources Engineering and Management at University of Kurdistan-Hewler, focusing on research in domains of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineering.
He has also extensive research in developing post-combustion technologies for Carbon Capture and Sequestration CCS. Dr. Baroz Aziz is a BSc and MSc graduate in Chemical Engineering from Royal Institute of Technology Sweden. In addition, he holds a PhD degree in Environmental and Material Chemistry from Stockholm University.
