Bill has nearly 30 years of global exploration, development and operations experience, including over five years in executive roles for independent E&P companies. He is a qualified geologist with extensive expertise in all engineering and other technical and commercial aspects of hydrocarbon development and production. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer for Ophir Energy plc, he was responsible for managing the global asset portfolio. Prior to joining Ophir he was CEO of Mediterranean Oil and Gas, overseeing the successful sale of the company in 2014. Bill previously spent 23 years at Chevron across a number of global roles.