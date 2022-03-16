Ms Desiree Tung is Deputy Director (SIEW) of the External Relations Department at the Energy Market Authority of Singapore (EMA). The EMA is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Our main goals are to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore.

To establish Singapore as an energy thought leader, she oversees the EMA’s annual flagship energy event, the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) which features a comprehensive schedule of high-level conferences, exhibitions, and meetings. Prior to her current appointment, Ms Tung has held senior positions leading strategic planning, business development and communications across a variety of industry sectors. She has lived and worked in 7 countries including the US, UAE, UK and Sweden.

Ms Tung holds a BA (Hons) in English Studies and Publishing from Oxford Brookes University. She is married with two children.