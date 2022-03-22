Deyary has experience in technical, economic, commercial and strategic consulting, worked as advisor to the International Oil and Gas companies, regulators and governments on oil and gas market restructuring, strategic, regulatory, supply & demand analysis, pricing benchmarking and forecasting as well as gas monetization, reserve certification and contract negotiations.

Deyary worked on a project of Gas supply analysis in Bahrain for Gas de France and conducted a petroleum products market study for Sasol in the US, China and India. Deyary was part of a team evaluating the assets of a Romania gas distribution company on behalf of Gazprom.