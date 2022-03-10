Chair at Limak Group of Companies

Ebru Özdemir, Chair at Limak Group of Companies graduated from TED Ankara College in 1991 and completed her BS degree in Civil Engineering at Boğaziçi University (Istanbul, Turkey). She holds an MBA degree in International Business and Finance from Fordham University (class of 1997). Serving as the Board Member at the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEİK) and President of the DEİK/Turkey-Kuwait Business Council, Ebru Özdemir presents as board member at Endeavor Turkey, a part of Endeavor Global Network. Özdemir also holds board membership at the Turkish-American Business Council (TAİK) and DEİK/Turkey-Korea Business Council; memberhsip at the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) and World Economic Forum (WEF).

Being the only elected member from Turkey to the Business Advisory Board of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Public-Private Partnerships (UNECE PPP) since 2014, Ms. Özdemir is also a member at the Young Society Leaders of the American Turkish Society. Ebru Özdemir is among Founding Members and Board Members of Turkey’s 30 Percent Club, a voluntary platform aiming to develop a diverse and gender-balanced pool of talent for all businesses at all levels while she also holds Board Membership at Women in Technology Association (Wtech Turkey). Being a member at TOBB’s Women Entrepreneurship Council and International Women’s Forum Turkey, Ms. Özdemir also presents at Boğaziçi University Foundation’s Board of Trustees, WWF Turkey’s Board of Trustees, Turkey’s Darüşşafaka Society’s Advisory Board and Vodafone Foundation’s Board of Overseers. Ms. Özdemir was named as the member of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors since 2016, while she also presents at International Advisory Board of the Atlantic Council, Advisory Board of OSTIM Technical University, Advisory Board of Ankara Bilim University and Advisory Board of the Istanbul International Center for Private Sector in Development (IICPSD) of the UNDP.

Ebru Özdemir also acts as Limak Foundation’s Chairwoman, a private foundation established in 2016, to professionally manage social investments of Limak Group of Companies. The Foundation undertakes several projects in Turkey and abroad, including Engineer Girls of Turkey (TMK), Engineer Girls of Kuwait (Kuwait), LAS Academie (Senegal), KEDS Academy and Limak ASI (Kosovo), SDG Impact Accelerator, UNDP Gender Equality Seal Programme, Jr. Engineers Programme, Limak Philharmonic Orchestra.

