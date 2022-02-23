Jason Bloom is Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives ETF Product Strategy for Invesco’s

family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In this role, he leads the ETF group’s development of

thought leadership, market research, ETF investment strategy, and market outlook relating to

commodities, currencies, and fixed income.

Mr. Bloom joined Invesco in 2015. Prior to joining the firm, he served as an ETF strategist for

six years with Guggenheim Investments and then River Oak ETF Solutions, where he helped

launch several funds focused on both energy and volatility-related strategies. Previously, he

spent eight years as a professional commodities and interest rate trader specializing in

arbitrage strategies in both global energy and bond markets.

Mr. Bloom earned a BA degree from Gustavus Adolphus College, distinguishing himself as the

top graduate in the economics department, and a JD from the University of Iowa College of

Law. He holds the Series 7, 24, and 63 registrations.