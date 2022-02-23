Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives ETF Product Strategy
Jason Bloom is Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives ETF Product Strategy for Invesco’s
family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In this role, he leads the ETF group’s development of
thought leadership, market research, ETF investment strategy, and market outlook relating to
commodities, currencies, and fixed income.
Mr. Bloom joined Invesco in 2015. Prior to joining the firm, he served as an ETF strategist for
six years with Guggenheim Investments and then River Oak ETF Solutions, where he helped
launch several funds focused on both energy and volatility-related strategies. Previously, he
spent eight years as a professional commodities and interest rate trader specializing in
arbitrage strategies in both global energy and bond markets.
Mr. Bloom earned a BA degree from Gustavus Adolphus College, distinguishing himself as the
top graduate in the economics department, and a JD from the University of Iowa College of
Law. He holds the Series 7, 24, and 63 registrations.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for the Global Energy Center newsletter to stay up to date on the program’s work.
Follow us on social media