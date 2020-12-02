Thorbjörn Fors is executive vice president (EVP) of the Industrial Applications Division at Siemens Energy, as of 1 April 2020.

Siemens Energy is a publicly listed company. Its offerings address a significant portion of the value chain across oil and gas, process industries, power generation, and power transmission segments, including the related service activities.

Previously, Mr. Fors was the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Service Distributed Generation and Oil and Gas Business Unit. ThorbjörnFors assumed this role in 2017 upon the merging of the acquired Dresser-Rand Services, Rolls Royce Energy Services, and Siemens Distributed Generation Services.

Formerly, Thorbjörn Fors was CEO of the Distributed Generation Services Business Unit, a position he held until his nomination of the merged Business Unit on April 1, 2017. From October 2013 to April 2015, he was EVP and general manager of Medium Size Steam- and Gas Turbine Service, responsible for the growth and development of the industrial power generation and compressions business. From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Fors was EVP of global marketing and sales for new equipment, including Industrial Gas Turbines, Industrial Steam Turbines, and Power Plant Solutions.

Mr. Fors is a mechanical engineer with more than twenty-five years of international experience in business development, sales, operations, and leading global profit and loss units. Over his seventeen years at Siemens, he has held several senior management positions in both New Equipment as well as Customer Service. Prior to joining Siemens, Mr. Fors held a variety of leadership positions at ABB Power Generation and ALSTOM in Sweden, Australia, and Canada.