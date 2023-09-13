Jörg Kukies is the state secretary for financial market policy and European policy at the Federal Ministry of Finance since April 2018. Before that he was co-chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs AG and managing director of the Frankfurt branch of Goldman Sachs International from 2014 to 2018. He has previously held positions in the product development team of Goldman Sachs International in London, in the equities division for Germany and Austria in Frankfurt, and as head of equity derivatives for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Goldman Sachs International from 2011 to 2014. Dr Kukies studied economic sciences at Pantheon-Sorbonne University in Paris. He has a master in public administration from John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, and a PhD in finance from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.