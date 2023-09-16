Mrs. Nataliya Katser-Buchkovska has more than 15 years of professional experience in corporate finance, investments, and energy. In 2014-2019, she served as a Member of Ukrainian Parliament, leading the Subcommittee on Sustainable Development. Currently, Nataliya works as an Energy and Investment Advisor at Ukrainian Institute for the Future, leading the think-tank, developing strategic solutions for Ukrainian policy’s development.

During Nataliya’s office, the Ukrainian Parliament has ratified the Paris Climate Agreement, joined IRENA, reshaped gas, electricity, and renewables markets. Mrs. Katser-Buchkovska herself has also worked on the country’s energy resilience plan.

Before 2014, Nataliya served as a Managing Partner at the KCG Investment Consulting. She has also headed corporate, investment and legal departments in leading Ukrainian private companies.