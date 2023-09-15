Nico Lange is Senior Fellow at the Munich Security Conference. Teaches at the Chair of Military History at the University of Potsdam and at the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin. Served as Chief of Staff at the Federal Ministry of Defense (2019-2022), Deputy General Manager of the CDU and Director for Policy Planning and International Policy, State Commissioner for Innovation and Strategy of the Saarland State Government, Head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in the U.S. in Washington, D.C., Deputy Director for Political Consulting at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, Head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Ukraine. Robert Bosch Stiftung scholarship holder in St. Petersburg, Russia. Previously served in the German Armed Forces. Speaks fluent Russian and Ukrainian.