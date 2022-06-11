Sebastian Barkowski is a member of Polish Civil Service and Diplomatic Service. His professional career includes various expert and managerial posts in Polish public administration – the Office of the Committee for European Integration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and, currently, the Ministry of Climate and Environment. Between 2015 and 2019 he was serving as a Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the EU, being responsible a.o. for climate, environment and energy issues. In June 2021 Minister for Climate and Environment appointed him for the post of the Special Envoy for International Climate and Energy Cooperation. The Special Envoy initiates, coordinates and performs actions supporting the Minister for Climate and Environment in the shaping of the international climate, energy and sustainable development agenda. His portfolio includes as well sustaining and developing bilateral relations with the individual countries and international organisations. He has a MSc in International Economic & Political Relations with specialisation in European Affairs and a Postgraduate Diploma in the EU Law, and is the author of several publications on international and European affairs.