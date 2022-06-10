Mr. Szabolcs Takács is currently the Hungarian Ambassador to the United States. Prior to his arrival to Washington D.C. in November 2020, he was the Ministerial Commissioner for BREXIT in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Budapest between 2019 and 2020. He is also the Head of the Hungarian Delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) since 2016. During the Hungarian Chairmanship year of IHRA in 2015-2016 he was the Chair of the organisation.

Prior to these positions he was State Secretary for European Union Affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office between 2015-2019. Before that he served as the Deputy State Secretary for Security Policy (Political Director) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He also served as the Deputy State Secretary for Global Affairs between 2012 and 2013, and as a Director General of the Asia-Pacific Department between 2011 and 2012.