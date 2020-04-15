Tech, data, and leadership: pandemic geopolitics and recovery post-COVID

When: Wed, 22 April 11:00-12:00pm EDT

Where: Co-hosted by the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center and WEBIT Virtual

What: A virtual roundtable discussion on “the Coronavirus Crisis, Tech Innovation, and associated Geopolitical Impact” to include what tech innovators and world leaders can do re: the long-term global recovery.

The COVID–19 pandemic continues to change our world. The current crisis presents new challenges not just of scope, but of speed. Each day matters, each minute. And who better than the global technology hubs to address the need for speed in defeating coronavirus and accelerating economic recovery? The tech industry not only understands rapid change and disruption, it thrives on it.

Technology Communities are starting to step up. Apple and Google announced development of a new “contact tracing” service using cell phones; Facebook and Intel have created multi-million dollar funds to support COVID-related tech innovation, and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey has pledged $1 billion, almost a quarter of his personal wealth; Facebook, Google and YouTube are posting public health information related to “coronavirus” searches; Tesla is making ventilators. All encouraging, but not enough and both world leaders and the public must be ever mindful of unintended ripple effects tied to these initiatives. There are values baked-in to each of these initiatives, whether Tech Communities intend for them or not, and in our rush for solutions world leaders and the public must also be mindful of these values and what they mean both for the short-term response to and longer-term recovery from this pandemic.

On Monday, April 22th at 11am EDT (8am Pacific), the Atlantic Council in partnership with WEBIT Virtual will convene an expert panel to explore the Coronavirus Crisis, Tech Innovation, and associated Geopolitical Impact to include what tech innovators and world leaders can do re: the long-term global recovery. Join the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center for a one-hour candid, incisive and insightful discussion.

Additional details on live streaming for this event to be shared soon.

Speakers

Vint Cerf

Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google

Vinton G. Cerf is vice president and Chief Internet Evangelist for Google. He contributes to global policy development and continued spread of the Internet. Widely known as one of the “Fathers of the Internet,” Cerf is the co-designer of the TCP/IP protocols and the architecture of the Internet. He has served in executive positions at MCI, the Corporation for National Research Initiatives and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and on the faculty of Stanford University.



FULL BIO Vinton G. Cerf is vice president and Chief Internet Evangelist for Google. He contributes to global policy development and continued spread of the Internet. Widely known as one of the “Fathers of the Internet,” Cerf is the co-designer of the TCP/IP protocols and the architecture of the Internet. He has served in executive positions at MCI, the Corporation for National Research Initiatives and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and on the faculty of Stanford University. Susan M. Gordon

Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence

The Honorable Susan (Sue) M. Gordon served as Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) until August 15, 2019. With nearly three decades of experience in the IC, Ms. Gordon has served in a variety of leadership roles spanning numerous intelligence organizations and disciplines. Most recently, Ms. Gordon served as the Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) from 2015 to 2017. In this role, she helped the director lead the agency and manage the National System of Geospatial Intelligence. She drove NGA’s transformation to meet the challenges of a 21st century intelligence agency. She also championed agile governance, recruitment and retention of a diverse workforce, and expansion of geospatial intelligence services to the open marketplace. She is known for her commitment to diversity and inclusion and, to the women and men of the IC.



FULL BIO The Honorable Susan (Sue) M. Gordon served as Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) until August 15, 2019. With nearly three decades of experience in the IC, Ms. Gordon has served in a variety of leadership roles spanning numerous intelligence organizations and disciplines. Most recently, Ms. Gordon served as the Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) from 2015 to 2017. In this role, she helped the director lead the agency and manage the National System of Geospatial Intelligence. She drove NGA’s transformation to meet the challenges of a 21st century intelligence agency. She also championed agile governance, recruitment and retention of a diverse workforce, and expansion of geospatial intelligence services to the open marketplace. She is known for her commitment to diversity and inclusion and, to the women and men of the IC.

Moderated by