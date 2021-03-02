Brief 1: Has hydrogen’s time come in the United States?
Hydrogen has gained significant momentum in recent months as governments and private sector leaders have announced new policies, projects, and investments, and it will be critical to the world’s ability to reach net-zero by midcentury. But the United States has lagged behind Europe and Asia in political support, market certainty, and new project development for clean hydrogen. The Atlantic Council Hydrogen Policy Sprint is a new series focused on opportunities and challenges for the development of a clean hydrogen economy in the United States. This first brief lays the groundwork for the series, examines the current state of hydrogen development in the United States, and begins to explore pathways for clean hydrogen production across the country.
Key takeaways
- Hydrogen has enormous potential to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry and parts of the transportation sector in the United States. Substituting hydrogen into these sectors would also yield significant environmental justice benefits by enhancing local air quality.
- The debate over the “color” of hydrogen that policy and investment should support—whether ‘green’ hydrogen produced from renewable electricity, ‘blue’ hydrogen from methane with carbon capture, or any of the other colors that signify different production processes—misses the point. Policy and investment should instead prioritize low lifecycle carbon intensity, regardless of the production method.
- The United States has rich opportunities to build a self-sustaining hydrogen economy with both production and demand centers and has the resources—inexpensive and abundant energy resources for production and existing pipeline infrastructure—to lead the world in hydrogen development. Regional hydrogen clusters that can scale clean hydrogen production and that can already host hydrogen demand centers—such as the port of Los Angeles and its associated transportation hubs and the Texas Gulf Coast—should be the focus of initial investment and deployment. But in order to unlock hydrogen’s potential, more public-private coordination and policy guidance is critical to provide regulatory certainty, reduce risk for investments, and ensure that clean hydrogen production and demand increase in tandem.
In order for hydrogen to become a viable decarbonization solution in the United States, a narrative shift and a framework of policies that can enable its deployment are needed. The Atlantic Council’s hydrogen policy sprint will include five briefs and a final report: the first two will focus on pathways and challenges for clean hydrogen production, the third on storage and transportation infrastructure, the fourth and fifth on hydrogen demand and deployment, and the final report will summarize the opportunities and challenges and explore how state and federal policies can spur the development of a clean hydrogen economy in the United States.
Brief authors
Related content
Fri, Jul 24, 2020
The ACWA Power–Air Products joint venture for green hydrogen: A new Saudi energy policy?
In early July 2020, the city of Neom and ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia signed a joint venture agreement with Air Products of the United States to build the largest green hydrogen and green ammonia plant in the world. As the energy transition gains speed, this announcement is a significant step forward in establishing a new role for Middle Eastern oil-exporting countries in a future global economy less dependent on hydrocarbons. That said, the scale and relative inexperience of key project partners means the project still faces an uphill battle.
EnergySource by
Thu, Jun 25, 2020
The European Commission’s hydrogen industrial strategy and COVID-19
On March 10, 2020, as COVID-19 enveloped Europe and the Americas, European Commission (EC) President Ursula van der Leyen declared clean hydrogen energy “a pillar” of the European Union (EU)’s new industrial strategy. Van der Leyen identified the “Green Transition” as a key driver of the strategy, the EU’s blueprint for growth and global competitiveness. While COVID-19 will likely have significant effects on hydrogen’s success in Europe, hydrogen has nevertheless become a top EC energy priority. Even amid a global pandemic, it is likely to stay that way thanks to the EC’s progressive policymaking.
EnergySource by
Tue, Apr 14, 2020
Can hydrogen reconcile energy demand with climate concerns?
Hydrogen technology represents a promising, multifaceted pathway that could offer many industries a new strategy for navigating the transition to net zero emissions. However, the current cost of deployment seems to be the biggest obstacle for widespread adoption.
EnergySource by
Subscribe to DirectCurrent
Sign up for the Global Energy Center newsletter to stay up to date on the program’s work.
Follow us on social media