China Pathfinder: Q2 2024 update

The gulf between economic data and official pronouncements grew through the second quarter of 2024. Property markets, stock prices and consumer sentiment all indicated weakness while China showcased engagement with foreign investors and private Chinese firms to signal intent to boost activity. But new policy actions were not market friendly in the period before the July 2024 Third Plenum economic planning meetings. There were a few encouraging signs for foreign investors, including pledges to discipline local protectionism and arbitrary regulations, but these have been heard before, and “promise fatigue” is a serious problem. Most of the clusters we track showed limited progress or further divergence from OECD norms. On trade, China refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of the overcapacity concerns the world was alarmed about.

The second quarter generally reflected the takeaway from the July plenum meetings: China will leverage whatever it can to drive technological advancement, and national security will override efficiency at home and engagement abroad. New rules to address excess local regulation contain expansive national security carveouts, as do pilot measures to allow foreign investment in data centers and telecom. Beijing’s commitment to direct state support to vast swaths of the economy was reinforced this quarter, with the state planning plenum manifesto as a capstone.



Source: China Pathfinder. A “mixed” evaluation means the cluster has seen significant policies that indicate movement closer to and farther from market economy norms. A “no change” evaluation means the cluster has not seen any policies that significantly impact China’s overall movement with respect to market economy norms. For a closer breakdown of each cluster, visit https://chinapathfinder.org/

