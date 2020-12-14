Mon, Dec 14, 2020

Iraq’s energy security strategy: A path to diversity and energy independence

In-Depth Research & Reports by Abbas Kadhim and Sara Vakhshouri

Related Experts: Abbas Kadhim,

A tower at the Basra South oil refinery in the southern Iraq city of Basra flares as it cooks off natural gas May 20, 2004. Oil prices rose on Thursday, closing the gap to this week's 21-year peak, after data on the health of U.S. fuel stocks failed to stem worries of a possible gasoline supply crunch during peak summer holiday demand. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra CLH/MA