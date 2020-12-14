Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Mon, Dec 14, 2020

Iraq’s energy security strategy: A path to diversity and energy independence

In-Depth Research & Reports by Abbas Kadhim and Sara Vakhshouri

Related Experts: Abbas Kadhim,

Energy & Environment Iraq Oil and Gas Security & Defense

A tower at the Basra South oil refinery in the southern Iraq city of Basra flares as it cooks off natural gas May 20, 2004. Oil prices rose on Thursday, closing the gap to this week's 21-year peak, after data on the health of U.S. fuel stocks failed to stem worries of a possible gasoline supply crunch during peak summer holiday demand. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra CLH/MA

Download PDF

A paper co-authored by Dr. Abbas Kadhim, director of the Iraq Initiative at the Atlantic Council, and Dr. Sara Vakhshouri, founder and president of SVB Energy International, outlines immediate and medium-term practical measures to tackle Iraq’s most pressing issues, in its quest to attain energy independence. 

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]il.org.

Abbas Kadhim

Director, Iraq Initiative

Iraq Middle East

Iraq Initiative

Iraq Initiative

Provides transatlantic and regional policy makers with unique perspectives and analysis on the ongoing challenges and opportunities facing Iraq as the country tries to build an inclusive political system, attract economic investment, and encourage a vibrant civil society.

EXPLORE THE PROGRAM