Los Angeles and California: Environmental policy as a catalyst for cleantech ecosystems
California and one of its most important tech-innovation ecosystems, Los Angeles, have combatted climate change and other environmental problems through innovation in both policymaking and technological invention and scaling. This paper first examines environmental and climate policymaking at the state level, actions that have been designed, in part, to spur tech-based innovation in California. Then it shifts its analytical focus to Los Angeles, one of the most important tech-innovation ecosystems in the state, especially when it comes to environmental technologies. Finally, this paper assesses the significant risks to California’s model and asks whether its tech ecosystems can transition to a fully decarbonized economy despite these risks.
Although California’s story is mostly one of success, both the state of California and the city of Los Angeles face several significant challenges that could undermine their longstanding formulas. First, California’s economy is at some risk of losing its luster given its longstanding reputation as a high-cost state for workers and business. Second, California’s monumental plans to combat climate change—including the massive expansion of wind and solar infrastructure—are at odds with other elements of the state’s environmental legacy, such as habitat conservation. Third, climate change itself might derail decarbonization as extreme weather worsens, threatening communities, business, and the power grid. California’s continued success as a global technology and climate innovator depends on its ability to mitigate these risks.
AUTHOR
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The Atlantic Council would like to thank Chevron for supporting our work on this project.
The author thanks Danielle Miller, Frank Willey, and Daniel Hel- meci for their research assistance.
RELATED CONTENT
Issue Brief Mar 5, 2024
Cleveland, Ohio: Promoting a local and just energy transition
By Peter Engelke, Joseph Webster, Maia Sparkman
The issue brief focuses on the decarbonization pathway of Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland’s history shows that a concerted, collaborative effort can accomplish major conservation and decarbonization goals.
Issue Brief Mar 22, 2023
Rotterdam, Netherlands: An integrated approach to decarbonization
By Peter Engelke, Joseph Webster
The issue brief focuses on the decarbonization pathway of Rotterdam, Netherlands. Given Rotterdam’s centrality to Europe and the sheer scale of its port, decarbonizing the city will require a strategic effort.
Issue Brief Mar 22, 2023
Valencia, Spain: Decarbonization through innovative partnerships
By Peter Engelke, Joseph Webster
The issue brief focuses on the decarbonization pathway of Valencia, Spain. Lessons learned from Valencia are likely to have great relevance for other cities looking to reduce emissions.
OUR WORK
The Global Energy Center develops and promotes pragmatic and nonpartisan policy solutions designed to advance global energy security, enhance economic opportunity, and accelerate pathways to net-zero emissions.