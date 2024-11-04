Reducing US industrial emissions under budgetary uncertainty
Despite recent advances in policy and financial, technical, and regulatory support for low-carbon energy deployment in the United States, the pathway to deep decarbonization for core industrial sectors remains unclear. Federal and state efforts have created a favorable environment for clean energy development, but execution has been hindered by inflation, permitting delays, uncertain federal guidelines, and volatile energy demand trends. These challenges have been particularly problematic for industrial decarbonization, where key sectors are considered “hard to abate” using current low-carbon technologies.
This study, conducted with expert stakeholders, addresses how high-emitting industrial sectors, essential to the United States and global economy, can decarbonize using emerging and costly technologies in a potentially constrained fiscal environment ahead. Three key challenges were identified: uncertainty over policy consistency and the durability of incentives, a misalignment between the long timeframes required by investors and the shorter political cycles, and inconsistent price signals and demand generation for industrial decarbonization technologies.
As the first phase of a broader study, this analysis aims to identify the conditions necessary to accelerate industrial decarbonization, especially in light of new political leadership and a shifting fiscal landscape. While future reports will offer more detailed recommendations, four initial focus areas have emerged:
- Assessing the current emissions and carbon intensities of US industry.
- Promoting voluntary industrial standards.
- Leveraging clean electricity and fuel standards for stability and incentives.
- Developing a national carbon management strategy.
