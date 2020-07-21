Tue, Jul 21, 2020 II. Annual Report 2019/2020: Our programs Annual Report by The Atlantic Council Image: Soldiers hold NATO and enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle group country flags in Rukla military base, Lithuania February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Read about our thirteen programs and centers, and the global range of their work – from security and strategy to economics and technology, and from Europe to Latin America to Asia

Our thematic programs

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security • Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center • The Digital Forensic Research Lab • Global Business & Economics Program • Global Energy Center • Millennium Leadership Program

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security develops sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Adrienne Arsht- Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center The Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center will reach one billion people with resilience solutions to climate change, migration, and human security challenges by 2030. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 The Digital Forensic Research Lab Building transparency and accountability online and around the world to promote free and open societies. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Global Business & Economics Program Transforming for a New Era in the Global Economy. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Global Energy Center Promoting energy security alongside partners to devise pragmatic solutions to the challenges of the energy. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Millennium Leadership Program Enabling innovative ideas, transformational leadership, and global impact. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Our regional programs

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center • Africa Center • Eurasia Center • The Future Europe Initiative • Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs • South Asia Center • Atlantic Council IN TURKEY

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center Shaping understanding of Latin America’s global importance. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Africa Center Promoting dynamic geopolitical partnerships with African states. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Eurasia Center Promoting stability, democratic values, and prosperity across Eurasia. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 The Future Europe Initiative Advancing a strong, ambitious Europe and a forward-looking transatlantic partnership. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs Advancing security and unlocking human potential in the Middle East. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 South Asia Center Fostering partnerships with institutions and creating a forum for dialogue between decision makers in South Asia. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Atlantic Council IN TURKEY Promoting bilateral dialogue between the United States and Turkey on core issues of energy, economics and business, migration, and security. Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Read the full report: