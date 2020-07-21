Tue, Jul 21, 2020
II. Annual Report 2019/2020: Our programs
Image: Soldiers hold NATO and enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle group country flags in Rukla military base, Lithuania February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Read about our thirteen programs and centers, and the global range of their work – from security and strategy to economics and technology, and from Europe to Latin America to Asia
Our thematic programs
The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security • Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center • The Digital Forensic Research Lab • Global Business & Economics Program • Global Energy Center • Millennium Leadership Program
The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security develops sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.
The Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center will reach one billion people with resilience solutions to climate change, migration, and human security challenges by 2030.
Building transparency and accountability online and around the world to promote free and open societies.
Transforming for a New Era in the Global Economy.
Promoting energy security alongside partners to devise pragmatic solutions to the challenges of the energy.
Enabling innovative ideas, transformational leadership, and global impact.
Our regional programs
Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center • Africa Center • Eurasia Center • The Future Europe Initiative • Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs • South Asia Center • Atlantic Council IN TURKEY
Shaping understanding of Latin America’s global importance.
Promoting dynamic geopolitical partnerships with African states.
Promoting stability, democratic values, and prosperity across Eurasia.
Advancing a strong, ambitious Europe and a forward-looking transatlantic partnership.
Advancing security and unlocking human potential in the Middle East.
Fostering partnerships with institutions and creating a forum for dialogue between decision makers in South Asia.
Promoting bilateral dialogue between the United States and Turkey on core issues of energy, economics and business, migration, and security.
Read the full report:
Read More
The Atlantic Council’s had six thematic programs and seven regional programs in 2019.
In 2019 and early 2020 Atlantic Council’s held Global Citizen and Distinguished Leadership awards, held the Global Energy Forum, and convened two Nato Engages town halls. This page will also give you a glimpse of our annual financial summary and growth.
2019 may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. Here we set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations.
