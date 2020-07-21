Home Issues Regions Search Menu
IV. Annual Report 2019/2020: Financial Summary

Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Image: Unsplash/Frank Busch

2019 may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. Here we set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations. 

ASSETS IN $000’S20192018
Cash and cash equivalents$3,940$4,521
Contributions, grants, and other receivable47,54417,957
Prepaid expenses and other589917
Fixed assets (net)4,293 4,486
Investments25,65717,803

Total assets
$82,023
$45,683

Statement of Financial Position December 31, 2019 (With Comparative Totals for December
31, 2018)
LIABILITIES IN $000’S20192018
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$2,979$1,380
Capital lease obligation264326
Refundable advance11554
Deferred revenue18034
Deferred rent4,9735,202
Deferred compensation232185

Total liabilities
$8,744
$7,181

NET ASSETS IN $000’S
Without donor restrictions3,1533,703
With donor restrictions70,12734,800
Total net assets$73,279$38,503
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND NET ASSETS
$82,023
$45,683

Diversity of Support

Over a Decade of Revenue and Net Asset Growth

We act with the conviction that none of our most significant international challenges can be addressed in national or institutional silos. Common cause has seldom been so vital.

Frederick Kempe, President & CEO, Atlantic Council
IV. Annual Report 2019/2020: Financial Summary

2019 may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. Here we set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations.

