IV. Annual Report 2019/2020: Financial Summary
2019 may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. Here we set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations.
|ASSETS IN $000’S
|2019
|2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$3,940
|$4,521
|Contributions, grants, and other receivable
|47,544
|17,957
|Prepaid expenses and other
|589
|917
|Fixed assets (net)
|4,293
|4,486
|Investments
|25,657
|17,803
Total assets
$82,023
$45,683
Statement of Financial Position December 31, 2019 (With Comparative Totals for December
31, 2018)
|LIABILITIES IN $000’S
|2019
|2018
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$2,979
|$1,380
|Capital lease obligation
|264
|326
|Refundable advance
|115
|54
|Deferred revenue
|180
|34
|Deferred rent
|4,973
|5,202
|Deferred compensation
|232
|185
Total liabilities
$8,744
$7,181
NET ASSETS IN $000’S
|Without donor restrictions
|3,153
|3,703
|With donor restrictions
|70,127
|34,800
|Total net assets
|$73,279
|$38,503
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND NET ASSETS
$82,023
$45,683
Diversity of Support
Over a Decade of Revenue and Net Asset Growth
We act with the conviction that none of our most significant international challenges can be addressed in national or institutional silos. Common cause has seldom been so vital.
Read the full report:
Annual Report 2019/2020
John FW Rogers, Chairman of the Atlantic Council, and Fred Kempe, CEO and President, explain how our past year’s performance, and a dozen years of growth and innovation, helped position us for the historic disruptions of 2020. Read the full introduction.
Tue, Jul 21, 2020
II. Annual Report 2019/2020: Our programs
The Atlantic Council’s had six thematic programs and seven regional programs in 2019.
Tue, Jul 21, 2020
III. Annual Report 2019/2020: Convening
In 2019 and early 2020 Atlantic Council’s held Global Citizen and Distinguished Leadership awards, held the Global Energy Forum, and convened two Nato Engages town halls. This page will also give you a glimpse of our annual financial summary and growth.
Annual Report by
Tue, Jul 21, 2020
IV. Annual Report 2019/2020: Financial Summary
2019 may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. Here we set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations.
Annual Report by