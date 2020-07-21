Tue, Jul 21, 2020 IV. Annual Report 2019/2020: Financial Summary Annual Report by The Atlantic Council Image: Unsplash/Frank Busch

2019 may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. Here we set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations.

ASSETS IN $000’S 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $3,940 $4,521 Contributions, grants, and other receivable 47,544 17,957 Prepaid expenses and other 589 917 Fixed assets (net) 4,293 4,486 Investments 25,657 17,803

Total assets

$82,023

$45,683

Statement of Financial Position December 31, 2019 (With Comparative Totals for December

31, 2018)

LIABILITIES IN $000’S 2019 2018 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $2,979 $1,380 Capital lease obligation 264 326 Refundable advance 115 54 Deferred revenue 180 34 Deferred rent 4,973 5,202 Deferred compensation 232 185

Total liabilities

$8,744

$7,181

NET ASSETS IN $000’S Without donor restrictions 3,153 3,703 With donor restrictions 70,127 34,800 Total net assets $73,279 $38,503 TOTAL LIABILITIES

AND NET ASSETS

$82,023

$45,683

Diversity of Support

Over a Decade of Revenue and Net Asset Growth

We act with the conviction that none of our most significant international challenges can be addressed in national or institutional silos. Common cause has seldom been so vital.

