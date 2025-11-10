Convergence and divergence in US and EU policies on China

This is the thirteenth chapter of the report “Is Europe waking up to the China challenge? How geopolitics are reshaping EU and transatlantic strategy.” Read the full report here.





While the United States and Europe were largely aligned in their approach toward China during the late Cold War and early post-Cold War years, the European Union (EU) has fallen behind the US shift from engagement to balancing. Although its policy toward Beijing has evolved considerably since 2019—and especially since 2023—moving steadily toward a firmer stance on China, the EU’s adjustment has been slower and more incremental. At the same time, persistent frictions between Brussels and successive US administrations over issues such as trade policy and Ukraine have complicated coordination.

Meanwhile, China’s increasingly assertive behavior—including unfair trade practices, support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, coercion in the Indo-Pacific, and efforts to reshape the international order along authoritarian lines—highlights the growing need for transatlantic action. If Europe and the United States want to effectively counter Beijing’s political influence and economic expansion, they will need to cultivate common policy principles—particularly in key domains such as trade and investment, technology, and security. Mapping existing areas of policy divergence and convergence can help decision-makers on both sides of the Atlantic strengthen cooperation.

Image: European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (unseen) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 16, 2018. Ng Han Guan/Pool via REUTERS