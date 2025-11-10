Is Europe waking up to the China challenge? How geopolitics are reshaping EU and transatlantic strategy
China’s ever-expanding global ambitions, unfolding amid renewed great power competition, pose a significant challenge to the strategic and economic interests of the United States and its European allies. Addressing these challenges will require strong and consistent transatlantic alignment and coordination—from countering Beijing’s unfair economic practices to confronting its assertive security posture.
Such alignment, however, has often been uneven. While the United States identified China as its primary strategic competitor and shifted from engagement to balancing as early as 2017, the European Union (EU) approach has evolved more slowly and inconsistently. This report explores the structural and political roots of that inconsistency—and offers guidance on how US policymakers can use these insights to foster unified transatlantic action.
In doing so, it traces the policy trajectories of individual member states, assesses the role of EU institutions in shaping China policy, and examines four key geopolitical trends that have nudged the EU toward a gradual move from engagement to balancing and “de-risking” vis-à-vis Beijing. Although significant differences persist between the United States and the EU in their broader trade posture, the findings indicate that Europe is increasingly waking up to the China challenge—and that the EU’s shifting stance could lay the groundwork for a more coherent, durable transatlantic strategy toward China.
The geopolitical trends shaping the EU’s policies on China
By Zoltán Fehér and Valbona Zeneli
European policies on China are shaped by four major geopolitical trends: intensifying US-China competition, uncertainty about sustained US engagement in Europe and globally, China’s support for Russia’s war on Ukraine, and Beijing’s growing economic and technological challenge to the EU.
Navigating the complexity of European policymaking on China
By Zoltán Fehér and Valbona Zeneli
EU policymaking on China is complex not only in structure but also in practice. It unfolds across multiple layers of governance, where EU institutions and member states pursue overlapping—and at times conflicting—priorities, making strategic alignment toward Beijing a persistent challenge.
The European Commission’s role in steering Europe’s strategic outlook
By Zoltán Fehér
Over the past decade, the European Commission has led the EU’s pivot toward balancing and “de-risking” China. Trade and investment have been at the heart of this strategy, not only because of the Commission’s authority in these domains, but also because they are the primary channels through which China challenges Europe’s economic and political interests.
France’s policy on China: Strategic autonomy and less naïveté
By Zoltán Fehér
Over the last decade, France’s long-standing engagement with China has transformed into a more nuanced and cautious dynamic, reflecting a growing emphasis on balancing. This shift is guided by France’s pursuit of strategic autonomy, its effort to “de-risk” economic and security ties, and the broader geopolitical realities unfolding in the Indo-Pacific.
Germany’s policy on China: From win-win to strategic competition
By Valbona Zeneli
Germany’s China policy has shifted from economic optimism to cautious competition—balancing trade interests with mounting security concerns. Once built on deep interdependence, Berlin now prioritizes “de-risking” and resilience in its approach to Beijing.
Italy’s policy on China: The Belt and Road gamble and its aftermath
By Valbona Zeneli
From the Silk Road to the Belt and Road Initiative, Italy’s relationship with China has shifted from early enthusiasm to cautious recalibration. Once Europe’s gateway for Beijing’s ambitions, Rome now frames its China policy around transatlantic solidarity, balancing economic opportunity with strategic prudence.
Hungary’s policy on China: Doing Beijing’s bidding
By Zoltán Fehér
Under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Hungary has emerged as China’s closest ally within the EU, aligning its foreign policy with Beijing’s global agenda and repeatedly obstructing EU efforts to counter Chinese influence.
Poland’s policy on China: From partnership to skepticism
By Zoltán Fehér
Despite its traditionally transatlantic orientation, Poland pursued an engagement policy toward China until the late 2010s. However, unmet economic promises and Beijing’s alignment with Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shifted Warsaw’s view of China from economic partner to systemic challenger.
Czechia’s policy on China: Swinging between engagement and de-risking
By Zoltán Fehér
Although Czechia emerged as one of the EU’s early hawks and whistleblowers on China, its overall stance has shifted markedly over the past two decades—oscillating between engagement and balancing, with the fluctuations largely driven by domestic political divisions and sustained Chinese influence efforts.
Lithuania’s policy on China: An unlikely EU trailblazer
By Valbona Zeneli
Lithuania’s defiance of Chinese pressure has made it a policy innovator in the EU, showing how a small state can strengthen collective resilience. Its firm stance on Taiwan and push for European unity have anchored the EU’s shift toward de-risking and closer transatlantic coordination.
Greece’s policy on China: Debt-era deals and recalibration
By Valbona Zeneli
From the port of Piraeus to Brussels, Greece’s China policy has evolved from enthusiastic engagement and post-crisis dependency to strategic caution. Today, Athens’s is balancing economic pragmatism with transatlantic security commitments.
How Europe deals with China in trade, technology, and security
By Valbona Zeneli
The EU’s approach to China is increasingly converging around “de-risking,” though progress remains uneven. While powerful member states set the overall direction, smaller ones drive change—and outliers slow collective action. Whether the EU can turn this patchwork into a unified strategy will define its China policy in the years ahead.
Converging and diverging paths in US and EU policy
By Zoltán Fehér
Where have US and EU polices on China drifted apart—and where do they converge? Identifying areas of conflict and alignment can help decision-makers on both sides of the Atlantic develop strategies to strengthen cooperation and more effectively counter China’s political and economic influence.
Recommendations for coordinating US-EU policy
By Zoltán Fehér and Valbona Zeneli
To effectively counter China, the United States should prioritize closer coordination with the EU in key areas: economic security, supply chains, anti-coercion, and strategic investment. Joint efforts on trade and investment, technology, and security will be crucial to ensure aligned US-EU action.
About the authors
Acknowledgements
This report is the culmination of a year-long research project made possible through the generous support of the Smith Richardson Foundation.
The authors would like to express their gratitude to numerous individuals at the Atlantic Council for their hard work and dedication to the project, including:
- Melanie Hart, senior director, Global China Hub
- Samantha Wong, assistant director, Global China Hub
- Jörn Fleck, senior director, Europe Center
- James Batchik, associate director, Europe Center
- Emma Nix, assistant director, Europe Center
The authors would also like to thank Jeff Fleischer, Daniel Malloy, Andrea Ratiu, and Kai Schnier for their editorial and digital assistance.
The project drew on the insights of numerous policymakers, experts, and scholars who participated in interviews and roundtables hosted by partner institutions, including the European Policy Centre in Brussels, the Institut Montaigne in Paris, the Equilibrium Institute in Budapest, the Institute for International Political Studies in Milan, and the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin. Their contributions significantly informed the analysis presented here.
