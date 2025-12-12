Inside Trump’s peace plans
US President Donald Trump has focused much of his second-term foreign policy on the idea that he is a peacemaker, and his administration’s 2025 National Security Strategy states that he has been personally involved in resolving eight conflicts within the first eight months of his second term. He has openly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize, and he was recently awarded the newly minted FIFA Peace Prize for his “unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity.”
But what results have Trump’s peace efforts yielded so far—and where do the agreements that the US administration has facilitated over the past months stand today? This series takes stock of Trump’s peace deals across the world, highlights the patterns, tools, and strategic choices that characterize them, and assesses whether they can deliver stability over the long run.
From negotiations with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda to talks with Cambodia and Thailand, several cross-cutting themes emerge. Trump uses economic tools such as trade deals, tariff pressure, and targeted incentives to bring parties to the table and further US interests, while highly visible announcements and signing ceremonies serve to reduce tensions and lock parties into deals.
With this unorthodox style, Trump aims to position the US economy as a driver of cooperation abroad while simultaneously securing domestic wins, such as beneficial agreements on critical minerals. His style produces rapid outcomes and creates political openings that might otherwise be unattainable. However, it also runs the risk of substituting short-term gains for long-term peace.
—Matthew Kroenig is vice president and senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and the Council’s director of studies.
—Bailey Galicia is a program assistant with the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.
Read our expert analysis
From the DRC to Sudan, Trump’s disruptive moves could revive stalled negotiations
By Maureen Farrell
Across Africa, US President Donald Trump’s unorthodox diplomacy is unsettling old patterns—reviving talks between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda and injecting new momentum into mediation in Sudan. The gains may be fragile, but the openings are real.
It’s all about Hamas’s disarmament
By Daniel B. Shapiro
A US-brokered cease-fire ended the Israel-Hamas war, but the next phase depends on the group’s disarmament. Until that happens, Gaza’s reconstruction, regional diplomacy, and political future hang in the balance.
In Southeast Asia, the promise and pitfalls of tariff diplomacy are on full display
By Amy Searight
US President Donald Trump’s high-profile intervention in the Thai-Cambodian border dispute delivered a cease-fire, but its violation exposes the fragility of tariff-based pressure and raises questions about the durability of coercive US diplomacy in the region.
Explore the program
The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.