On November 13, Barry Pavel, Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, was featured in an ABC News article on the international effect of President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo’s refusal to concede power. Pavel argued that the words of this administration are more than just symbolic, but could undermine US-allied relations and US promotion of democracy in the future.

US influence in the world is partly about the power tools that we wield—economic and military—but it’s also about the model of how we organize our society and our polity.