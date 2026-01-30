Japan Korea National Security Nuclear Deterrence United States and Canada
Amato in RealClearDefense on the 2025 National Security Strategy

On January 29, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Paul Amato published an article in RealClearDefense on the Trump administration’s ambiguity on nuclear deterrence in the Korean peninsula. In the article, Amato argues that silence on the regime ending policy risks emboldening North Korea and unsettling South Korea and Japan.

