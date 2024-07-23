Original Source

On July 22, Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow in the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, recorded a podcast episode for “The Focus: Geopolitics and What It Means to You” for Australian-based Sage International. In the episode, entitled, “End of Illusions: Preparing for a World of Risk and Rivalry,” Michta discusses critical strategic decisions that the United States and its allies must make for the end of the “rules-based international order” and rising threats from the “axis of dictatorships.”

Staff

Andrew A. Michta

Director and Senior Fellow, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

Central Europe Eastern Europe

Europe & Eurasia Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society Security & Defense United States and Canada